Suicide Squad’s Own ’70s Song, Salvador Dali Goes VR: Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Look, we may not see eye to eye on things like Oscar Best Picture nominations, who has the best How To Make A Murderer hair , or if Young Guns 2 belongs in the pantheon of great Westerns. But friends, I think we can all agree that Guardians of the Galaxy is one of Marvel’s best movies. Probably in the Top 3, right? Far from a pre-ordained Avengers-like box office success, at least part of its record-breaking debut has to be chalked up to the chuckle-drenched, fun-as-all-space-hell trailer , set to the harmony of “Hooked On A Feeling.”

Now DC/Warner Bros is taking a page from Groot’s marketing playbook by ditching the dark and oh-so-serious tone of Batman vs Superman, in favor of some Freddy Mercury fun times for the upcoming blockbuster Suicide Squad. And surprise surprise, it turns out “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the gaggle of bad guys make a pretty enticing combo. Onward!

What: First full trailer for DC’s Suicide Squad, starring Will Smith and Jared Leto.

Who: DC/Warner Bros

Why We Care: For a long time now, whether talking shwarma at the end of Avengers or making a star out of a wise-cracking raccoon, Marvel’s been having all the fun while DC’s been brooding in the corner. This trailer shows that perhaps the DC films isn’t as humorless as we’ve been led to believe, and this gang of misfit villains might be the wink-wink this other comic film universe needs.

What: A branded Billy on the Street for the candy bar.

Who: Butterfinger, Golin

Why We Care: Comedian Billy Eichner is funny, and his ambushing of strangers with even stranger questions and requests taps the absolute best of man-on-the-street silliness and the fertile WTF ground of New York. Our only question is, what took so long for a brand to catch on? (And no, Burger King doesn’t count.)

What: A virtual reality experience to mark the launch of the museums new exhibit “Disney and Dalí: Architects of the Imagination.”

Who: The Dali Museum, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Why We Care: The artist famously once said, “I don’t do drugs. I am drugs.” So what better way to celebrate his work than by substituting that bag of shrooms with a technological trip inside his 1935 painting Archeological Reminiscence of Millet’s “Angelus”?

What: A surprisingly funny short film for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin starring Michel Gaubert, a sound director for big fashion shows,and his puppet/personal assistant Petit Michel.

Who: Mercedes-Benz

Why We Care: It’s like Lil’ Penny for the fashion folk.

What: A Tim & Eric-directed shot across the bow of AIrbnb ad the sharing economy.

Who: HomeAway, Saatchi & Saatchi London

Why We Care: How do you take on a brand that says it’s just trying to make the world a better place? Well, one way is to get Tim & Eric, with a Nick Offerman voiceover, to remind people that the world is also full of pool-hogging weirdos, public toe nail clippers, and hairy soap.