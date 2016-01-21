Billy Eichner Takes Former NFL Star Terrell Owens To The Street For Butterfinger

Billy Eichner has made a career out of accosting strangers on the sidewalks of New York. What started out as a gag almost a decade ago has evolved into a TV show on Fuse and truTV, having Julianne Moore act on demand in Times Square or asking people if they’d have sex with Paul Rudd for a dollar . Now Eichner is taking to the streets with former NFL star Terrell Owens in a new campaign for Butterfinger.

To tie into its “Bolder Than Bold” tagline and lead up to the Super Bowl, Butterfinger is offering to cover up to $50,000 in fines for pro football players excessively celebrating in the three final games of the season. So Owens and Eichner are asking strangers football-related questions about being bold in the same hilariously awkward style of Eichner’s show. It’s no Name A Woman Lightning Round, but as candy bar ads go perhaps it’s the best we can hope for.

Butterfinger will also be at the big game with an ad in the third quarter, created by agency Santo and directed by Armando Bo, co-writer of the Academy Award-winning film, Birdman.