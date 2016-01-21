Facebook “Likes” Can Stop ISIS Recruiters, Says Sheryl Sandberg

On the same day that a Google’s exec proposed locking ISIS out of the open web , Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg spoke about using Facebook to combat the group’s terrorist propaganda, reports The Guardian .

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland yesterday, Sandberg told the crowd how a “like attack” could fight ISIS. “She explained a recent effort by German Facebook users to ‘like’ the Facebook page of the neo-Nazi party and then post positive messages on the page,” The Guardian wrote.

What was a page filled with hatred and intolerance was then tolerance and messages of hope.

“What was a page filled with hatred and intolerance was then tolerance and messages of hope,” Sandberg told the audience, adding that counter-speech can be an effective tool: “The best thing to speak against recruitment by ISIS are the voices of people who were recruited by ISIS, understand what the true experience is, have escaped and have come back to tell the truth … Counter-speech to the speech that is perpetuating hate we think by far is the best answer.”

These comments from Google and Facebook come a little more than a week after high-level executives of several U.S. tech firms met with White House officials to discuss how to address terrorist groups’ increasing use of social media for recruitment. “The White House sees Silicon Valley as an integral part of fighting the propaganda from ISIL and other groups,” a White House official said at the time.