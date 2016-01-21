YouTube Oddity “Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared” Teaches Baby CPR In New PSA

Is there anything more terrifying than finding an unconscious child? Research conducted by U.K. first aid charity, St John Ambulance , found that it is the most frightening scenario for almost three-quarters (74%) of parents who took part in the study.

The charity also knows that one of the barriers to adults learning how to perform CPR on a baby or very small child is that even approaching the topic is all very scary. In an attempt to reassure and educate adults in an accessible way as to what to do in such an emergency, it has released a video entitled “Nursery Rhymes Inc.”

The 2-minute-long film was shot by Becky Sloan and Joseph Pelling, in the style of their hugely successful YouTube series, Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared (DHMIS). For anyone unfamiliar with DHMIS, imagine an educational puppet show, with episodes that start out not unlike Sesame Street but halfway through take a hallucinogenic, subversive direction that can be somewhat bewildering but is also rather wonderful. Episodes routinely rack up in excess of 10 million views.

Nursery Rhymes Inc. is a step-by-step baby CPR tutorial, delivered in rhyme and song by a cast of familiar rhyme characters such as Humpty Dumpty, Jack and Jill and Incy Wincy Spider. They have a grueling struggle with composing a memorable song, especially finding something that rhymes with “ambulance”.

The video, created by agency BBH London, breaks online this week and a shorter version will appear on U.K. TV during prime time shows. The campaign follows last year’s “The Chokeables,” a film voiced by David Walliams, David Mitchell and Sir John Hurt, which St John Ambulance says has saved the lives of 46 children.

Please note the emergency services numbers given in the video are for U.K. emergency services only.