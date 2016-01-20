T-Mobile Trolls Verizon’s Earnings Call With New Drinking Game

T-Mobile is always trying to think of ways to bolster its image as the cool, rebellious, rock-and-roll outsider wireless service provider, and the company’s latest effort is a new drinking game to go with Verizon’s earnings call Thursday.

So, for instance, every time a Verizon executive says “millennial” or “monetize” or “monetize millennials,” you have to drink.

“We’re still forced to listen in to the Duopolist’s boring calls so we needed to find a way to keep it interesting,” a rep for T-Mobile said in an email to Fast Company.

View the game board here: https://newsroom.t-mobile.com/news/verizon-drinking-game.htm

Verizon will announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, January 21, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific) so no one’s likely to actually play this game, but I suppose it’s the thought that counts.

Maybe T-Mobile’s spicy CEO John Legere will post a YouTube video of himself playing said drinking game with the adult libation of his choice.

Here are the rules of the game, according to T-Mobile: