How Garance Doré Keeps Her Writing Authentic

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

It may come as a surprise that famous author, photographer, blogger, and illustrator Garance Doré was once so introverted she could hardly speak. Today, she has reached a great level of success through her work, touching on universal struggles and challenges we all face with a positive attitude. Watch our interview and learn how to remain an authentic creator in this day and age.

