Your Creative Calendar: 57 Things To Do, See, and Hear In February

The final moments of last year’s Super Bowl had enough action and drama to challenge any movie that came out last February. Of course, all that remains of the entire game in many viewers’ memories is the legacy of Left Shark, but here’s a quick refresher of how it went down: there was a miraculous photo-finish catch, followed by a pivotal end zone interception, culminating in a wacky Greasers v Socs-style street brawl. Viva la Súper Cuenco! All that sports drama packed into such a short period of time is going to be a hard act to follow with this year’s game, set to air on February 7th. Luckily, if it turns out not to be cinematic, Oscar-worthy entertainment, there are still plenty of other options to pack into February. Have a look below at Co.Create’s extensive guide for making your leap month count.
Movies In Theaters
- Hail, Caesar, opens February 5th.
- Pride Prejudice and Zombies, opens February 5th.
- Regression, opens February 5th.
- Deadpool, opens February 12th.
- How To Be Single, opens February 12th.
- Touched With Fire, opens February 12th.
- Zoolander 2, opens February 12th.
- The Witch, opens February 19th.
- Gods of Egypt, opens February 26th.
Movies To Watch At Home
- Southbound, February 9th.
- Tumbledown, February 12th.
- Remember, February 12th.
- Race, February 19th.
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, February 26th.
Albums You Should Hear
- Kanye West – Waves, out on February 11th.
- DIIV – Is the Is Are, out on February 5th.
- Elliott Smith – Heaven Adores You OST, out on February 5th.
- Elton John – Wonderful Crazy Night, out on February 5th.
- Field Music – Commontime, out on February 5th.
- Junior Boys – Big Black Coat, out on February 5th.
- School of Seven Bells – SVIIB, out on February 12th.
- Animal Collective – Painting With, out on February 19th.
- The Cave Singers – Banshee, out on February 19th.
- Wild Nothing – Life of Pause , out on February 19th.
- Wolfmother – Victorious, out on February 19th.
- The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It, out on February 26th.
- Santigold – 99¢, out on February 26th.
Things To Watch On Your TV (Or Your Computer)
- Super Bowl 50, February 7th on CBS.
- American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, premieres February 2nd on FX.
- Madoff, premieres February 3rd on ABC.
- Animals, premieres February 5th on HBO.
- Vice, premieres February 5th on HBO.
- Not Safe with Nikki Glaser, premieres February 9th on Comedy Central.
- Those Who Can’t, premieres February 11th on TruTV.
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, premieres February 14th on HBO.
- Vinyl, premieres February 14th on HBO.
- The Walking Dead, premieres February 14th on ABC.
- 11/22/63, premieres February 15th on Hulu.
- 58th Annual Grammy Awards, premieres February 15th on CBS.
- Better Call Saul, premieres February 15th on AMC.
- Broad City, premieres February 17th on Comedy Central.
- Love, premieres February 19th on Netflix.
- Togetherness, premieres February 21st on HBO.
- Girls, premieres February 21st on HBO.
- This Is Not Happening, premieres February 23rd on Comedy Central.
- Fuller House, premieres February 26th on Netflix.
- 88th Annual Academy Awards, premieres February 28th on ABC.
Books to Read
- Originals: How Non-Conformists Move the World by Adam Grant, out on February 2nd.
- Find Her by Lisa Gardner, out on February 9th.
- The Wolves by Alex Berenson, out on February 8th.
- In Other Words by Jhumpa Lahiri, out on February 8th.
- No Shred Of Evidence by Charles Todd, out on February 15th.
- The Opposite of Everyone by Joshilyn Jackson, out on February 15th.
Places To Go
- Mike Epps is performing at The Theater at MSG on February 5th.
- BAM’s Eat, Drink & Be Literary series kicks off on February 16th with author Marlon James.
- Susan Cheever is going to be at the 92nd Street Y on February 1st to discuss her book Drinking In America: Our Secret History.
- Samantha Bee will be at the 92nd Street Y on February 4th to talk about her new TBS show Full Frontal with Anya Gasteyer.
