Your Creative Calendar: 57 Things To Do, See, and Hear In February

The final moments of last year’s Super Bowl had enough action and drama to challenge any movie that came out last February. Of course, all that remains of the entire game in many viewers’ memories is the legacy of Left Shark, but here’s a quick refresher of how it went down: there was a miraculous photo-finish catch, followed by a pivotal end zone interception, culminating in a wacky Greasers v Socs-style street brawl. Viva la Súper Cuenco! All that sports drama packed into such a short period of time is going to be a hard act to follow with this year’s game, set to air on February 7th. Luckily, if it turns out not to be cinematic, Oscar-worthy entertainment, there are still plenty of other options to pack into February. Have a look below at Co.Create’s extensive guide for making your leap month count.