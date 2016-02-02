advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Your Creative Calendar: 57 Things To Do, See, and Hear In February

Get ready to schedule your month of confronting Kanye, hailing Caesar, and navigating Broad City with your Creative Calendar.

Your Creative Calendar: 57 Things To Do, See, and Hear In February
By Joe Berkowitz3 minute Read

The final moments of last year’s Super Bowl had enough action and drama to challenge any movie that came out last February. Of course, all that remains of the entire game in many viewers’ memories is the legacy of Left Shark, but here’s a quick refresher of how it went down: there was a miraculous photo-finish catch, followed by a pivotal end zone interception, culminating in a wacky Greasers v Socs-style street brawl. Viva la Súper Cuenco! All that sports drama packed into such a short period of time is going to be a hard act to follow with this year’s game, set to air on February 7th. Luckily, if it turns out not to be cinematic, Oscar-worthy entertainment, there are still plenty of other options to pack into February. Have a look below at Co.Create’s extensive guide for making your leap month count.

advertisement

Movies In Theaters

Movies To Watch At Home

Albums You Should Hear

Things To Watch On Your TV (Or Your Computer)

Books to Read

  • Originals: How Non-Conformists Move the World by Adam Grant, out on February 2nd.
  • Find Her by Lisa Gardner, out on February 9th.
  • The Wolves by Alex Berenson, out on February 8th.
  • In Other Words by Jhumpa Lahiri, out on February 8th.
  • No Shred Of Evidence by Charles Todd, out on February 15th.
  • The Opposite of Everyone by Joshilyn Jackson, out on February 15th.

Places To Go

  • Mike Epps is performing at The Theater at MSG on February 5th.
  • BAM’s Eat, Drink & Be Literary series kicks off on February 16th with author Marlon James.
  • Susan Cheever is going to be at the 92nd Street Y on February 1st to discuss her book Drinking In America: Our Secret History.
  • Samantha Bee will be at the 92nd Street Y on February 4th to talk about her new TBS show Full Frontal with Anya Gasteyer.

[Photo Mash Up: Adriana C. Sánchez for Fast Company, Chris Rock: Andrew Eccles, courtesy of ABC; Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny: Rico Torres, courtesy of Netflix; Elliott Smith: Flickr User Steve Isaacs; Race: Thibault Grabherr, courtesy of Focus Features; Santigold: Flickr User digboston,Jess Hodge; Hail, Caesar: courtesy of Universal Pictures; How To Be Single: Barry Wetcher, courtesy of Warner bros.; Pride Prejudice and Zombies: Jay Maidment, couresy of CTMG, Inc.; Zoolander 2: Wilson Webb, courtesy of Paramount Pictures; Better Call Saul: Ben Leuner, courtesy of AMC; The Walking Dead: Gene Page, courtesy of AMC; American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson: Michael Becker, courtesy of FX; Girls: Craig Blankenhorn, courtesy of HBO, Vinyl: Brigitte Lacombe, courtesy of HBO; Broad City: Patrik Giardino, courtesy of Comedy Central; Deadpool: courtesy of 20th Century Fox Pictures; Animals: courtesy of HBO]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life