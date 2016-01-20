Why This Homecare Startup Is Giving Equity To Its Caregivers, Not Just Its Engineers

Sternberg and his three cofounders launched Honor six months ago to improve home care for the growing aging population. Honor uses technology to connect families with caregivers for their parents. The caregivers do everything from cooking meals to assisting with dressing and bathing. The company’s investors include Marc Andreessen, who sits on the board, and Kapor Capital.

Seth Sternberg

From the get-go, Honor’s team worked hard to recruit experienced caregivers. They worked even harder to retain them.

Honor, like many other “marketplace” startups, including Uber and Taskrabbit, classified workers as independent contractors and not W-2 employees. Silicon Valley’s investors tend to favor this approach, as it’s far cheaper to keep these workers on as 1099 contractors. But it’s not a foolproof strategy: Contractors are difficult to retain, and companies can’t train them properly or insist that they keep defined hours. And there’s little a company can do to stop the threat of disintermediation (when contractors form independent relationships with clients).

“A lot of people told us that we’d fail because the care professionals would churn at extremely high rates, like 60 to 100% a year,” he says. But after six months, the company has experienced very little turnover.

Sternberg chalks this up to the pay, which he claims is higher than average. But in another six months, there’s no guarantee that it’ll be enough to retain talent. Some workers might choose to accept a full-time job elsewhere, which offers more security and full benefits, or leave in search of professional development opportunities.

After mulling on it for several months, the cofounders made the decision to transition all of the company’s care professionals from contractors to full-time and part-time employees. If Honor employs its care professionals, rather than treating them as 1099 workers, it can offer them training, career advancement opportunities, and benefits.