This Time, Rumors Of A New 4-Inch iPhone Are Probably True

Those constant rumors about a new 4-inch iPhone just may be true, sources tell Fast Company, and it could be arriving in stores this spring.

For a long time the rumor mill been spinning out bits and pieces of information about a planned new 4-inch iPhone, and new information suggests the phone may be coming this spring.

In the last couple of months, one source says, chatter from Apple suppliers about the new, smaller iPhone has picked up considerably.

The new phone will reportedly use the same A9 processor used in the 6-series iPhone. It’ll contain near field communications (NFC) to enable Apple Pay mobile payments. Many of the other specs, like the camera, will be similar to those of the iPhone 5s.

iPhone 6s Photo: courtesy of Apple

The new information jibes with that published by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a good record of predicting new Apple products in the past. The analyst said in a note to investors last year that he believes Apple will release a 4-inch iPhone in the first half of this year. He’s also written that the new phone will have the same camera specs as the iPhone 5s, but will upgrade to the new A9 chip.

One source says the phone appears to support a limited set of spectrum bands, suggesting that it could be targeted at foreign markets where Apple believes it can sell high numbers of mid-priced smartphones.

“It is certainly possible that Apple is planning a new iPhone with a smaller screen aimed at specific Asian markets,” says Current Analysis analyst Avi Greengart. “Apple has seen enormous sales gains in China, but it has not been nearly as successful in India.”