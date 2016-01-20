The Sarah Palin Trump Endorsement Remixes Are Lit On Vine

Sarah Palin’s ultimate role in the American experiment is yet to be written. She could be a short-lived governor of a remote state catapulted to celebrity by a desperate, cynical push for relevance by an aging senator looking for a way to electrify his party’s lukewarm base during a futile presidential campaign. Or she could be the next Secretary of Energy! It’s impossible to know right now.

One thing we do know at the moment, though, is that Palin is on the mic. She proved that on Tuesday night, as she took to the stage in Ames, Iowa to offer her coveted endorsement in the 2016 GOP Presidential Primary to Donald J. Trump. While the entire speech was a masterpiece of free-jazz bebop experimentation with the English language not seen since the days of e e cummings, one section in particular has attracted special attention: Midway through the speech, Palin dropped a line about Phyllis Schlafly, arguing that the 91-year-old Republican icon’s support of Trump was proof enough that the candidate earned the title “conservative,” and summarized Schlafly, herself, and the Trump supporters in the crowd as “Right wingin’, bitter-clingin’, proud clingers of our guns, our god, er, and our religions.”

On paper, that may appear to be word soup, but it’s verbal wildfire–which quickly made it the most Vine-able part of her speech.

What’s remarkable about it isn’t just the internal rhyme–“right wingin’/bitter-clingin'” is as satisfying a couplet as anything Method Man ever spit, anyway–but the way that Palin delivers the whole line on beat, even adding the stutter after “god” that keeps the meter running is terrific. And, of course, the remix artists took note:

Even without a beat, Palin’s rhythm game is on point. Her entire freestyle syncs perfectly to Iggy Azalea’s hand movements, at any rate, in the following clip:

And while “Proud Clingers” might be the highlight of the speech, it’s not the only part that plays pretty well over a beat. An entire 2:15 excerpt from the speech plays like a perfect mixtape intro in a full-length Soundcloud track: