How To Turn Daily Tasks Into Opportunities For Professional Development

Even though the so-called “Blue Monday” slump comes this time in January, when punishing winter weather and low light combined with holiday credit card bills conspire to shake the resolve to improve, there is a way to gain new skills that will boost your career. And it isn’t tied to traditional classroom-style programs or seminars. In fact, Liane Davey contends, it’s better to incorporate your professional development education into your regular workday.

Writing in Harvard Business Review, Davey, the author of New York Times best-seller You First, believes that while we often equate this kind of learning with teacher-led structured lessons, it’s better to think of those as a supplement to your professional development.

“You take three risks when you depend on formal courses for nourishment,” she writes. For example, what if your request to take formal leadership training is rejected because there isn’t enough money in your department’s budget this year? On a related note, such training could cost your team. If you take yourself away from the day-to-day duties of your job, others have to pitch in for you. “Finally, focusing on formal development can reinforce a passive mind-set and leave you with the false impression that your development is in someone else’s hands,” Davey writes.

That’s why Davey recommends taking your professional development “on the job,” literally by taking your daily tasks and using them to hone new skills. It’s a mind-set, Davey says. “A team meeting can become a chance to strengthen your communication skills. A morning of returning email can become a chance to apply a new organization system. An afternoon of customer interactions can become a chance to hone your business development pitch,” she explains.

Let’s break it down:

First, pick a skill. This is easier said than done. The biggest reason why people fail to keep their resolutions or build positive new habits is because they aren’t specific. Decades of research shows that simply saying, “I want to do my best,” isn’t a recipe for success. Clearly defining a goal not only serves up a measure of excitement, it crystallizes the end result in our minds, making it easier to work toward.