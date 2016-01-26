The Berkeley Art Museum Gets A Pristine New Home Inside A 1930s Printing Press

Old industrial buildings are blessed with many of the most desirable traits of contemporary museums: soaring ceilings, ethereal natural light, and ample unobstructed floor space. In turning a printing press from the 1930s into the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive’s new home, Diller Scofidio + Renfro’s approach involved a nuanced transformation of the existing structure—with a hulking steel-clad addition.

DS+R has been at the center of some of the most-hyped commissions for cultural institutions in the United States. Last summer, the firm completed the Broad museum in Downtown L.A. and it’s at work on the controversial new MoMA expansion. But while these buildings started from the ground up, BAMPFA began with an extant edifice. The challenge was to save an historic building–while updating it to meet the rigorous demands of a modern museum specializing in film and media.

“Adaptive reuse is a way to avoid profligacy and wastefulness,” architect Charles Renfro says. “We’re too quick to ‘throw away’ in our culture. Finding ways to save buildings is something we should be doing.”

Saving buildings in the earthquake-prone San Francisco Bay Area is a complex issue. Before moving to its new location, the BAMPFA was located in Mario Ciampi’s beautifully Brutalist ode to board-formed concrete dating from 1970. After seismic retrofits were deemed too costly and too obtrusive to the original structure, the museum scrapped renovation plans (and a Toyo Ito proposal from 2008) and looked to the new site, which is about a half mile away.

When the firm encountered the 48,000-square-foot printing press, they marveled at the steel construction, the tapered columns, and rounded truss work. “It lends the room a kind of character that you’d be hard pressed to make in this day and age,” Renfro says.

The space had desirable north-facing light and a saw-toothed roof that welcomes more illumination into the interior. “The thing we try to work with—along with other great museum makers, like Renzo Piano—is natural light and the way light can be brought in and transmitted. It becomes the primary feature in the gallery spaces here—like at the Broad and ICA— and it lets the galleries have a neutrality that allows the art to be in the foreground.”

With that in mind, DS+R completed the seismic retrofits the building required, stripped the water-damaged wood floor and replaced it with concrete, expanded the floor plate, and dug underneath the building to add a lower level. Nodding to the building’s past life, the architects installed a wood floor down below to replicate the original feeling of walking through the old printing press building.