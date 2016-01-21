Miti Health Stops Dangerous Counterfeit Drugs From Damaging The Developing World

A New York Times op-ed last year highlighted the global disparity in access to quality medication . For people in developing countries, counterfeit drugs are a huge problem. In fact, a more recent Washington Post piece refers to the problem of unreliable pharmaceuticals as a global pandemic , amounting to an estimated $75 billion market annually. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that up to 30% of drugs sold in low-income countries are fake , expired or damaged, compared to 1% in more industrialized nations.

In East Africa, the problem goes deeper. For many reasons–including stock outs and long lines for the public healthcare system–people often go to local private sector pharmacies when seeking treatment. However, medications sold from these outlets are even more questionable, because no suppliers offer tested and certified medications for the private sector. Counterfeits and substandard drugs account for an estimated 20% to 45% of the total, which can lead to dangerous antibiotic drug resistance.

But Miti Health, founded in 2013 and based in Nairobi, Kenya, aims to change this market failure with a two-pronged approach. They arm private sector pharmacies with software tools to weed out fake medications and simultaneously interrupt the supply chain in East Africa to eradicate poor quality medications before they reach the pharmacies.

“When people in Kenya visit the pharmacy, there is a one in three chance they’ll get a substandard drug,” says Miti Health managing director Jennifer Stutsman. “You are gambling every time you go in. People won’t come back if they don’t get better.”

This is bad for both the business of the pharmacy and the health of clients. Miti Health saw the need for a new system of verification, so this past summer they invited 15 pharmacies in Kenya to participate in a pilot program to test their software.

Miti Health’s software, compatible with android phones and tablets, helps pharmacies track their orders to verify who sells them good medication. Furthermore, the platform improves the pharmacy’s business operations by tracking medicine stocks, streamlining reorders, and providing better customer demand forecasting through access to market data and disease prevalence in the region. The software costs $10 per month for pharmacists, covering full implementation and support. Previously, the shops used paper and pencil–if anything at all–to track orders and manage their businesses.

“Pharmacists know they need better systems, but because they’re running out of money or nobody has approached them, they haven’t made that investment,” says Stutsman. “We approach pharmacists with our management tools and help them understand how it benefits them. We want to have the biggest influence we can in the supply chain.”