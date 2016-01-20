How To Fight Off A Large-Scale Cyberattack

So, there was plenty of interest in a speech by the firm’s incident responders at last weekend’s digital security conference–ShmooCon–in Washington, D.C., where they described how they tackled one of the “largest and most advanced” cybersecurity breaches they’ve ever encountered. Matt Dunwoody and Nick Carr said that at its peak the breach infected as many as 10 systems per day across an unnamed client’s 100,000-system network.

“We identified at least 50,000 stolen emails and that’s probably just a fraction of what they actually took,” says Dunwoody, who, along with Carr, also spoke to Fast Company on Tuesday.

The pair says it took eight months to fully analyze, contain, and repair the breach—which taught them and also confirmed for them some key lessons about responding to security incidents.

One surprising piece of advice: Keep potentially compromised systems online to the extent possible until you’re sure of the extent of the breach. That can help keep attackers from realizing you’re aware of their presence and changing tactics to hide their approach, says Dunwoody.

“They attacker will know that you found them, and they’ll know what you found, and they’ll know what you didn’t find, and they’ll start to leverage that against you to make that more difficult in the future,” he says.

Often, as in the case of this breach, which they say took place within the past three years, attackers first gain access to a network through a tried-and-true technique like a malware-laden phishing email. But if security teams act too quickly to clean up a compromised workstation, they can miss where attackers have penetrated more deeply into a company’s systems.