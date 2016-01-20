2015 Sets The Record For Hottest Year

If you felt it was a little warm around here last year, the congratulations, your personal anecdotal evidence matches up with the scientific truth. Scientists have announced that 2015 was the hottest year in recorded history . This replaces the record set by 2014, which set the record last year, but was quickly replaced.

This map shows the places on Earth where it was hotter than average in 2015:

Scientific Visualization Studio/Goddard Space Flight Center



In the absence of massive global climate change, the chances of breaking the global heat record two years in a row is remote. The odds that, randomly, 15 of the 16 warmest years would have occurred since 2001 is even more remote. Globally, the temperature has risen 1 degree Celsius since records began to be kept in 1880. If this gets up to 3 degrees, we’re royally screwed. And remember, the Paris climate deal won’t save you.