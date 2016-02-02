Regina King Is On A Quest To Conquer Storytelling In Front (and Behind) the Camera

Since her breakout role as Brenda in the ’80s sitcom 227, King has created a practically gap-free acting résumé. Consistent roles in TV shows and films including Southland, The Big Bang Theory, The Boondocks, Ray, and Jerry Maguire have held King’s career remarkably steady over 30 years. Most recently, King pulled double-duty on two critically-acclaimed dramas, simultaneously starring in season two of HBO’s The Leftovers, and both seasons of ABC’s American Crime, which earned King her first Primetime Emmy Award last year.

But since 2013, King has been quietly penciling in another credit to her name and is now in a position to ink it down with confidence.

Somewhere along her career, King became charmed by directing. Her love for acting never faded, but the idea of realizing a project from behind the camera seemed like an opportunity that would make her craft as a storyteller, overall, more fulfilling.

“I didn’t want to regard this hyphenate as something that I was dabbling in, and I didn’t want to stop acting,” King says. “As an actor, you get the opportunity to work with the director and your other cast-mates. But as a director, you really get to work with everyone in a much closer way–it’s galvanizing.”

King’s two-year run as a director includes episodes of Scandal, Southland, Being Mary Jane, and the upcoming Oprah Winfrey Network drama Greenleaf. Although being an established actor has allowed King access to producers and showrunners most directors could only fantasize about, King hasn’t, and refuses, to cut any corners–that includes staying on her hustle.

In 2010, King, along with R&B artist Jaheim, were guests on The Mo’Nique Show. When Jaheim asked King if she would be in his next video, she politely declined at first. “And then I thought about it, and I was like, this might be an opportunity to get my feet wet,” King says. “We exchanged information and I got back to him and I said, ‘If I can direct the video, I’ll be in it.’”