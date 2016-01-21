The Surprising Link Between Compassion And Success

Editor’s Note: This story contains one of our 10 Best Business Lessons of 2016. Click here to read the full list.

To many people, the idea of compassionate leadership is too touchy-feely at best and bad management at worst. But new research suggests that rather than making them look soft, acts of kindness and altruism increase leaders’ standing in a group. In some contexts, that can translate into a serious competitive advantage. When Nice Guys Finish First Consider this choice: Given two individuals with equivalent talent and skills, who do you look up to and prefer to work with, promote, or invite onto a project? Chances are it’s the more compassionate one. If that sounds intuitively right, it’s now getting some backing by science–with a few conditions. Wharton professor Adam Grant argues that kindness and compassion give us a far greater advantage than self-absorption. Nice guys do finish first, he explains, as long as they learn how not to let others take advantage of them. Nice guys do finish first as long as they learn how not to let others take advantage of them. In his best-selling book, Give and Take, Grant explains that, yes, as many suspect, compassionate leaders sometimes do lose out. People who care about others’ well-being and look out for their colleagues and employees—the group Grant calls “givers”—are overrepresented at the bottom of the success ladder, having been mown down by selfish “takers.” But here’s the surprising finding: Grant also reveals that “givers” are overrepresented at the very top of the success ladder, too. How can that be?

Compassion And Culture When we see someone engaging in a compassionate action or helping someone else, we get an inspired, warm-and-fuzzy feeling (you may even shed a tear or feel a chill). Psychologist Jonathan Haidt has appropriately termed this state of being “elevation.” In the workplace, elevation leads to increased loyalty. In their research on the phenomenon, Haidt and his colleagues found that when leaders were polite, respectful, sensitive, or were willing to make sacrifices for their teams, their employees experienced elevation. And that, in turn, led to employees feeling more loyal and committed to their boss. What’s more, elevation seems to create a kinder culture around you. Haidt’s data shows that when you experience elevation after watching someone help somebody out, you’re more likely to do something kind for someone else. In the workplace, employees of compassionate leaders (who evoked feelings of elevation in others) were more likely to act in a helpful and friendly manner toward other employees, even when they had nothing to gain. Employees of compassionate leaders . . . were more likely to act in a helpful and friendly manner toward other employees, even when they had nothing to gain. Another study showed that when leaders are fair, members of their teams display more collegial behavior and are more productive both individually and as a team. In other words, compassionate behavior can create a more collaborative workplace.

Researchers Nicholas Christakis and James Fowler have shown that if you’re kind, those around you are more likely to act kindly, too. In short, compassionate behavior is contagious: it spreads around you, multiplying its benefits–including for the leaders who make a point of instilling it. This article is adapted from The Happiness Track: How to Apply the Science of Happiness to Accelerate Your Success by Emma Seppälä, PhD. Copyright © 2016 by Emma Seppälä, PhD. It is reprinted with permission of HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.