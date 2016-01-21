How To Speak Off The Cuff Like A Pro

Getting back on the right foot is infinitely harder than starting off on it. One way to ensure a strong start is to incorporate the questions you’re asked into the beginning of your answers. For example, if someone asks you a “Why?” question, start off by saying, “One of the reasons why . . .”

That was probably better proof than any of us needed that live speaking carries the potential for major mishaps. So, how do you demonstrate the power of your thinking in those unexpected hallway meetings, sudden phone calls, or other speaking occasions when you have no time to prepare? These five strategies can help you speak with power at a moment’s notice.

When Harvey mistakenly declared the wrong contestant the winner of the Miss Universe pageant last month, he turned a routine ceremony into one of the most cringeworthy moments in live television history.

This approach is also helpful because using a consistent structure at the beginning of your responses gives you time to think. It may not seem like much, but since we think three to four times faster than we speak, it can really make a difference.

What’s more, a simple response can help keep you on track as you go on. You’ll know where to go next (“Another one of the reasons why . . .”) without losing your train of thought or precision.

When you’re asked to make your point off the cuff, telling a story can add clarity and color. And yes, on a good day, you might be able to drum up a great story spontaneously. But if you want to make your ideas memorable every time you’re asked to share them, you’ll need to have a story or two lined up and ready to go.

Try to choose stories that you can connect to many different situations–there are more of those than you might think. It’s important to choose your story wisely, but once you have, it’s pretty simple to fit it into this fail-proof formula for conveying it concisely and with a sense of purpose–even if you haven’t practiced beforehand.

Churchill you are not. And that’s fine. But many of us venture to leave the sidelines only when Churchillian moments hit us, and when we do, we wind up sounding like blowhards. So while you don’t want to occupy airtime for its own sake, it probably isn’t the best idea to wait until you have something really significant to say before speaking up.

One of the keys to great impromptu speaking is a simple confidence that your input is potentially valuable even in small, modest bursts. Sometimes you can advance a conversation merely by providing your perspective. So suspend your self-judgment and don’t approach each off-the-cuff speaking opportunity as a big event. You can make a contribution just by invigorating the discussion, even if you aren’t solving the main problem.