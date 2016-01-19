The Zappos Exodus Wasn’t About Holacracy, Says Tony Hsieh

Tony Hsieh Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

For the past two years, quirky culture enthusiast and Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh has fascinated the business press with his radical experiment in self-governing management. Early on, I did a feature on their so-called “Holacracy” management method (called “teal” internally), which abolishes traditional hierarchy and replaces bosses with an overlapping network of self-managed teams. Employees were encouraged to accept the changes, or to take a generous severance package and leave.

After numerous press reports about an exodus of employees from the company (the New York Times reported that 18% of the company, or some 260 people, had left since last March), I reached out to Hsieh and his team for a response. Questions were answered via email. Below is our interview, edited for clarity and brevity. (The full responses to all of the questions can be read on a public Google doc here.)

GREG FERENSTEIN: Generally speaking, how would you characterize the accuracy of the latest round of press on departures from Zappos?

FRED MOSSLER, NON-TITLED ZAPPOS EXECUTIVE: As I noodle on the press coverage, what no one has mentioned, is if any company were bold enough to offer their entire employee base a severance the likes of which we did, what percent of any other company’s employees do you think would take the offer? In reading all the exit interviews and speaking with people leaving, the exodus is less about Holacracy/dissatisfaction and more about the opportunity to pursue other passions or fulfill other goals in life. The fact we can make such an offer and only 18% choose to leave is I’m guessing an impressive statistic in the corporate world.

TONY HSIEH: I completely agree with Fred… the ironic thing is that we didn’t actually have to make an offer. The reason we did was because it’s always been a part of our culture to treat our employees well and is consistent with our ongoing practice of making every single new employee an offer of several thousand dollars to quit the company during our 5-week new hire training. The headline really should be “82% of employees choose NOT to take the offer.”

Here’s the data that most of the articles did not include for proper context: