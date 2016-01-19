The 25 Most Popular Passwords Of 2015, Or, Humans Suck

Human beings accomplished some pretty incredible things in 2015. We landed a reusable rocket . We legalized love (as if love needed our permission to begin with). We flew by Pluto and sent back high-res images from more than 3 billion miles away. For all intents and purposes, we rocked 2015.

But not so fast. Abandon the warm feeling of pride in your stomach and delete whatever self-congratulatory tweet you might’ve been crafting to take but one moment to skim 2015’s list of most popular passwords. You will let out a sigh, feel yourself deflate, and by the time you reach the list’s end, you’ll have come to the inescapable conclusion that humanity, for all its strides and glimmers of progress, is full of morons.

After all, the top password of 2015 was “123456.” Come on. And people wonder how the Ashley Madison hack happened.

The rest of the list—compiled by SplashData from more than 2 million leaked passwords during the year—reads as more of a what not to do in password-making, rather than an actual list of poor decisions made by actual human beings:

123456 (Unchanged) password (Unchanged) 12345678 (Up 1) qwerty (Up 1) 12345 (Down 2) 123456789 (Unchanged) football (Up 3) 1234 (Down 1) 1234567 (Up 2) baseball (Down 2) welcome (New) 1234567890 (New) abc123 (Up 1) 111111 (Up 1) 1qaz2wsx (New) dragon (Down 7) master (Up 2) monkey (Down 6) letmein (Down 6) login (New) princess (New) qwertyuiop (New) solo (New) passw0rd (New) starwars (New)

Momentarily forgetting the so-absurd-it’s-almost-offensive stupidity of this list, it’s interesting to note that humans at least attempted some creativity this year, if only to make room for decidedly trickier passwords such as “1234567890” and “passw0rd.”

Oh, and it was nice to see “solo” and “starwars” up there. Indie films like that rarely get their due.