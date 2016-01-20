advertisement
These Sportscasters Will Teach Us How To Network

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Is there anything more potentially awkward than a networking event? From being too aggressive in handing out your business cards to trying to join a new conversation, there are a myriad of opportunities to embarrass ourselves and have things go awry. We gathered some of New York’s finest comedians to show what would happen if there were sportscasters doing a play-by-play of us attempting to network. Watch this, and be glad this isn’t you.

