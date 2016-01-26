Virtuoso Pianist Lang Lang Wants Kids to Be Excited About Classical Music

It’s rare for a classical musician today to have mainstream appeal and garner critical acclaim simultaneously. Selling out symphony halls but having star quality beyond them is fine line to walk, but one Lang Lang does to perfection.

At only 33, the Chinese concert pianist has played with just about every top philharmonic orchestra across the world, graced the Grammy stage two years in a row–once with Metallica and again with Pharrell–kicked off the Beijing Olympics in front of more than 4 billion people, and collaborated with classical conductors like Sir Simon Rattle and jazz legends like Herbie Hancock.

As if his resume wasn’t stacked as it is, Lang also started a multi-faceted, international foundation in 2008 with the overall goal of spreading music education to young students. One program in particular under the Lang Lang International Music Foundation is Keys of Inspiration, a public school program that targets underprivileged students across the U.S. in grades 2-5.

Selected schools are equipped with a piano lab, workbooks, and a full-time piano teacher. Keys of Inspiration is currently in six schools, the most recent being Brooklyn’s PS 13: Roberto Clemente, and High Tech Elementary Explorer in San Diego, which cut the ribbon on its new piano lab just last week.

“I’d like to influence and encourage the young generation to be more confident in classical music rather than thinking this is an old style,” Lang says. “I’m trying to prove that music education matters to everybody, to every kid in the world.”

For someone as young as Lang having such a wide-spread foundation may seem a bit premature. Focusing on recording albums and playing concerts while demand is high–and physical faculties permit it–would be a logical route for most musicians. But Lang’s age is one of the reasons why his foundation is so unique. Perceptions of classical music being performed or enjoyed by strictly the senior set deteriorate when Lang’s boyish excitability and gold-striped adidas bounce into a room. Kids see someone they feel they can relate to and, as equally important, Lang can relate to them.

Despite Lang having musically-inclined parents–his father was an aspiring erhu player and his mom was a singer, dancer, and actor–Lang’s first jolt true inspiration came at age two while watching The Cat Concerto episode of Tom and Jerry. How Franz Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 wove through the cat-and-mouse shenanigans instilled in Lang a sense of whimsy and storytelling in piano playing–all of which was nearly crushed out of him by his father.