Tim & Eric Show Off The Downside Of Airbnb And Hotel Vacations For HomeAway

As a rule, most hotel and resort sites don’t feature pictures of crowded pools. All the lounge chairs in those photos are empty and waiting just for you. There are no pre-teens dropping cannonballs in the hot tub. No screaming toddlers running along the pool deck. It’s peaceful. Relaxing. And too often, only what the pool looks like before 7 a.m.

Vacation rental brand HomeAway is using this reality, along with a less-than ideal look at Airbnb, to differentiate itself. The brand’s new spot, by agency Saatchi & Saatchi London, is directed by Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim (yes, the “Tim & Eric”) and narrated by Nick Offerman, and features some of the more eclectic people and situations you can find while vacationing alongside other people. In short, chaos and weirdos await.

HomeAway CMO Mariano Dima says the idea came from identifying shared spaces as a common theme among the brand’s competition, and that Tim & Eric’s creative style fit perfectly. “We created the spot to let everyone know that they don’t have to share their vacation with strangers,” says Dima. “Tim and Eric’s humor, honest tone, casting selection and ability to create and capture quirky moments was key to highlight the downfalls of the sharing economy. They were the perfect fit to bring the creative to life, and related to and agreed with the vision for the campaign.”