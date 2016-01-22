In The Coming Industrial Revolution, Highly Skilled Workers Could Be Out Of A Job

As new, artificially intelligent machines emerge in the next decade, millions of workers could lose their jobs or see their working lives altered radically. And, unlike previous waves of automation, it won’t only be manual workers who are affected, like factory workers replaced on the line by mechanized robots. It will be relatively high-skilled employees as well.

So says a new report from UBS, the Swiss financial group, which says a “fourth industrial revolution” is coming. “Extreme” automation and connectivity, it says, could automate everything from insurance claims to legal services, forcing many of us to retrain and adapt to a new hyper-computerized reality.

“The advent of ‘cobots,’ or collaborative robots, which are able to ‘move around’ and interact without the need for fixed positions, have the potential to work at a higher rate of production relative to that of lower­ skilled human workers. The greatest disruption, however, could be experienced by workers who have so far felt immune to robotic competition, namely those in middle­ skill professions,” the report says.

“Minor claims in insurance could be processed without human intervention, most incoming customer queries answered automatically, and many customer calls deflected. In finance, ‘robo­advisors’ are already available in the market. In the legal world, computers can quickly go through millions of emails and dramatically cut the cost of investigations. And if fewer people are employed in a sector, fewer managers will likely be needed in that sector.”

The first industrial revolution occurred in the late-1700s, when the introduction of steam power allowed us to build bridges and run railroads. The advent of electrical power in the 1870s enabled mass production for the first time, before everyday IT and electronics brought another revolution, which started in the 1950s. The fourth revolution, says UBS, will be characterized by artificial intelligence and machines that are able to analyze data for themselves, make complex decisions and adapt to their environment.

UBS doesn’t expect an aggregate increase in global unemployment. It says automation will eliminate jobs but create new ones in “hitherto unimagined professions” (it doesn’t say what these industries might be, or whether these jobs will pay benefits or offer vacation time). It does expect a further increase in income inequality, as high-skill workers and owners of the new technologies increase their relative advantages over low-skilled workers.

“Near-­term polarization in the labor force and greater income inequality imply larger gains for those at the top of the income, skills and wealth spectrums,” the report says. “These individuals are likely to be best placed from a skills perspective to harness extreme automation and connectivity; they typically already have high savings rates and will benefit from holding more of the assets whose value will be boosted by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”