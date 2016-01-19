Election 2016: Heartburn Was The Case That It Gave Me

AGELESS PHONE, AT ONCE ANCIENT AND NEW. WHO THIS?

This is what panic looks like. https://t.co/35OPeLKsW0 — Chris Cillizza (@TheFix) January 17, 2016

[Clinton does something, anything, vaguely resembling the usual strategy of a candidate in a competitive campaign]

MEDIA: SHE’S PANICKING!!! — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 17, 2016

CNN recapped the fourth secret Democratic debate, which took place late Sunday night on an abandoned former Al Jazeera America soundstage underneath a blue tarp, and in .Mic, Luke Brinker made a millennial case that Obama was a good president. Finally Snoop Dogg checked in with “Murder,” which was, in fact, the case that they gave him.

In Crazyland, Republican nominee Donald Trump brought out three little girls to sing a song about crushing your enemies which was originally meant to be about General Patton. He hinted that he might pick Scott Brown for a running mate, but those rumors Palin comparison to the theory a few plane-spotting Freepers came up with involving a private jet that flew from Anchorage to Des Moines last night.

For my nerds: Trumpscript is making Python great again, and the Great Internet Mersenne Prime Search has just discovered the most luxurious prime number yet. Really the classiest prime number ever.

And if you’re looking for the least plausible election case, here you go: Donald Trump will beat Hillary with the votes of black Obama supporters. Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together… mass hysteria.

Meanwhile, in Canada, gorgeous, hip, stylish people have universal health care and a thriving, welcoming, multi-ethnic culture.