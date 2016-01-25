5 Parenting Skills That Make You Better At Your Job

Talk to any entrepreneur or business leader and they’ll often admit that their company is their “baby.” They brought it to life, spent time raising it, and are emotionally invested in its growth. Entrepreneurs who are also parents to real babies say that many of the skills they use at home have enhanced their workplace.

Katherine Hays is cofounder of Massive Inc., an in-game advertising company she sold to Microsoft in 2006. Five years ago, she became a mom, and she says becoming a parent has helped her grow her latest venture, mobile-marketing tech company Vivoom Inc., launched in 2014.

“Kids look at everything with fresh eyes; everything is a first,” she says. “If you watch children, their observations and conclusions are usually specific, accurate, and unexpected. I aim to bring this to Vivoom every day. How do we look at every opportunity with fresh eyes? And then how do we take those observations and build on what we already know?”

As a parent you become trained to constantly think about solutions.

Being a parent also improves your leadership abilities, says Jennifer Owens, editorial director of Working Mother Media. “It forces you to be more efficient with your time and effort, which then leads to more strategic thinking as you try to get everything done,” she says. “I also think it can help foster more empathy at work for the work-life challenges we all face.”

Owens and Hays say the skills they use as parents have benefited them in their careers. Here are five ways being a parent helps you at work:

Finding missing papers, coordinating orthodontist appointments, and finding a bathroom for a potty-training toddler–parents are always solving problems. “As a parent you become trained to constantly think about solutions,” says Owens. “And often your family has to work as a team to get things done.”

Helping kids solve problems through trial and error can also be helpful at work. “Our role as parents is to set up an environment where the cost of the error is never too great, and is far outweighed by the understanding gained by the iterative process,” says Hays. “It’s the same in business. Our job is to set up countless mini trial and error situations so that we quickly come to the right answer and really understand the root of the problem we’ve just solved, while never taking on significant risk.”