The Filmmaker Who Brought You “The Jinx” Has a New Storytelling App

While filming and interviewing subjects for his Emmy Award-winning docu-series The Jinx, Andrew Jarecki began to notice how desperate people were to tell their stories–but no one more so than Robert Durst, the millionaire real estate heir who became re-embroiled in long-standing murder accusations following the mind-blowing finale of The Jinx.

“I just think people want to be understood–they want to be known. That doesn’t necessarily mean they want to be famous–they want to be known for who they are,” Jarecki tells CoCreate. “That’s why Bob Durst sat down with me to begin with–he was saying, ‘I’m misunderstood. He also killed three people but he still feels misunderstood.’ I remember waking up in the morning and writing down the word “KnowMe” because I was just thinking, isn’t that kinda what people want to do? They want you to understand them more.”

Andrew Jarecki

Over the past year and a half, Jarecki and a team of developers have been working on KnowMe, an app that allows you to stitch together photos and videos, and add voiceovers and music to create mini video stories up to three-minutes in length–a happy medium between short-form video platforms like Snapchat and professional editing tools like Final Cut Pro.

“Everybody wants to speak freely in the language of video–everybody would like to be able to say, I want to show you what happened today–I wish I could play a little movie about it but that’s never gonna happen because I’m not Scorsese, so I have to do this other thing,” Jarecki says. “I just thought, how come there’s no tool that would allow a regular person to make a really high-quality video message using all of the stuff they have locked in their phone already?”

And it seems there’s an audience for quality over quickness.

The KnowMe team conducted focus groups with teens and 20-somethings and realized they were branding the app all wrong.