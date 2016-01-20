These Are The Top 25 Jobs In The U.S. This Year

This is shaping up to be a year of opportunities. There are over 100 occupations that have more openings than have been filled by qualified candidates, creating a job-seeker’s market. No wonder we’re able to create our own positions , apply via social media, and work from anywhere in greater numbers than ever before.

[Related: Eight Career Skills You Need To Be Competitive In 2016]

With that kind of flexibility available, those thinking about making a leap to another position or career should keep Glassdoor’s latest report in mind. The job posting and review platform just released its ranking of the 25 Best Jobs in America.

The occupations were ranked according to which had the highest overall Glassdoor Job Score. That’s determined by weighting three factors equally: earning potential (median annual base salary), career opportunities rating, and number of job openings, and rating them on a 5-point scale (5.0=best job, 1.0=bad job).

For a job title to be considered, it must receive at least 75 salary reports and at least 75 career opportunities ratings shared by U.S.-based employees over the past year (January 8, 2015 to January 7, 2016). The number of job openings per job title represents active job listings on Glassdoor as of January 8, 2016.

It’s no surprise that eight of the top 25 jobs are in technology, or that they command high salaries. Topping the chart is data scientist, which commands a six-figure salary, as well as the highest career opportunities rating. Analytics manager and UX designer both make their first appearance on Glassdoor’s annual ranking, with high scores for increasing career opportunities, while number 12 ranked software development manager has the highest median annual base salary of $135,000.

Another survey, from Dice, the career site for tech professionals and engineers, found that salary and position are critical incentives to hire when demand is high. “But aspects of job satisfaction like housing, transit, and work-life balance are also important,” says Bob Melk, president of Dice.