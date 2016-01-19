Tactical Gear Company AR500 Made Body Armor That Looks Suspiciously Like Boba Fett’s

At this point, there’s little Star Wars-themed merchandise that could really surprise us. We’ve seen everything from soup to coffee creamer to fashionable high-heeled shoes , so it takes something pretty wild to even land on the radar at this point. Enter, of course, Boba Fett-themed tactical body armor.

The tactical gear–known as the GalacTec Project from body armor and tactical gear company AR500–was designed by artist Ryan B. Flowers and created in partnership with industry leaders Heckler & Koch, TEA Headsets, Sog Knives & Tools, Armasight, SureFire, Wilcox Industries Corp, and Team Wendy. And from the familiar T-shaped lenses to the cheek divots on the helmet, the gear does look downright Mandalorian in its design. AR500 promoted the images via Facebook this week, though the actual sales plans for the armor are as yet unclear–presumably, if a consortium of companies wants to rip off a design owned by Disney for profit, they can do it when they’ve pried the intellectual property from Mickey’s cold, dead fingers.

At any rate, the gear is undeniably cool-looking, though the idea of weaponizing cosplay does strike a potentially weird note: If you have sweet, Boba Fett-looking body armor, odds are you’re going to look for any opportunity you can to wear it, which may not be great news for the person whose door gets kicked down by someone dressed as an angry bounty hunter. Still, as unexpected Star Wars-themed merchandise goes, actual tactical body armor is a new one on us.