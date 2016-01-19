This David Bowie Constellation Means A Starman Is Now Officially Waiting In The Sky

David Bowie was one of those rare humans who achieved immortality long before he shed this mortal coil last week . The new constellation in his honor, however, ensures he’ll live on forever among other planets as well.

Belgian radio station Studio Brussel and the MIRA public observatory have jointly registered a constellation in honor of the musician, who not only sang about outer space often,but suspiciously seemed as though he’d fallen to Earth from somewhere in the galactic heavens. The seven stars that form Bowie’s iconic lightning bolt image from the Aladdin Sane album cover were spotted near–where else?–Mars.

According to DDB Brussels, the seven stars in the constellation—Sigma Librae, Spica, Alpha Virginis, Zeta Centauri, SAA 204 132, and the Beta Sigma Octantis Trianguli Australis–were near Mars at the time of Bowie’s death, and positioned in the shape of a lightning bolt. (If you use your imagination, that is.) The new constellation also kicks off the Stardust for Bowie project, a tribute that encourages fans to use Google Sky for adding their favorite Bowie songs and a short message to a digital version of the star-cluster.

Is there life on Mars? We still don’t know just yet. But for David Bowie, at least, there’s an afterlife there.

