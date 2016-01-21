Why You Should Read 50 Books This Year (And How To Do It)

If you want to get ahead in business, sit down and pick up a book. Warren Buffett spends 80% of his day reading . Bill Gates reads for an hour each night before going to bed. And Mark Cuban credits part of his success to the fact that he is willing to read more than anyone else.

“Leaders are readers,” says author and syndicated radio host Dave Ramsey, who reads at least one book a week and gives five of his favorite books to every new team member as part of the onboarding process. “It’s in my DNA to always want to grow as a leader. We want our team to always be learning and growing, too,” he says.

Reading forces me to stop thinking about my day-to-day life for long enough that I often find a new perspective.

Business boils down to personal interactions, and exposure to new ideas challenges you and expands your understanding of viewpoints, says Joan Fallon, CEO of the biotech company Curemark, who reads a book a week. “Reading forces me to stop thinking about my day-to-day life for long enough that I often find a new perspective or a new way of thinking about something,” she says.

For example, Fallon says Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking by Susan Cain gave her tips on how to work with introverts. “This understanding gives me the empathy to work with other introverts when I encounter them in a business, or even in social situations,” she says.

Reading 50 to 60 books a year helps Ajit Singh, partner at the venture capital firm Artiman Ventures and consulting professor in the School of Medicine at Stanford University, be a better communicator. “Leadership requires storytelling; the story can be the vision of the company, or an acquisition plan, or an impending layoff,” he says. “Telling a compelling story and listening with empathy have contributed much to my skills as a leader.”

If you’re not sure where to start, get recommendations from friends or mentors. Gates shares his favorites on his blog throughout the year. Buffett shares his favorite picks in his annual letter to shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway.

Singh gets inspiration on what to read by talking to independent bookshop owners. “A latte and 15 minutes go a long way,” he says, adding that he also checks out The New York Review of Books and Kirkus Reviews.