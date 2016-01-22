Are Kids Of Working Moms Better Prepared For Their Future Careers?

Juggling work and family obligations makes working mothers feel that they’re always dropping the ball somewhere. When you’re at work, you’re missing time away from your kids. When you’re at home, you’re missing out on networking events that could advance your career. But a recent book by Pamela Lenehan , My Mother, My Mentor: What Grown Children of Working Mothers Want You to Know, spells out the many benefits children receive from mothers who work outside the home.

“Women want to be perfect at work, and we want to be perfect at home, but it’s hard to be perfect at anything,” says Lenehan. While many working mothers will question at least once whether they should just drop it all and stay at home, Lenehan conducted a survey of over 1,000 grown children and working mothers and found being a working mom actually has substantial benefits to children.

Parents know modelling is the best way to instill behaviors and values, so it should come as no surprise that the children of working mothers Lenehan surveyed reported that watching their mothers going to work every day instilled in them a strong work ethic, more so than the children whose mothers stayed at home.

“Working mothers know they’re not going to be there for everything, so they deliberately tried to have their children be more independent,” says Lenehan. Allowing children to walk to school by themselves, for example, dress themselves, and play by themselves instilled a greater sense of independence, rather than moms who stayed at home and were available to their children 24/7.

Children of working mothers reported that watching their mothers going to work every day instilled in them a strong work ethic.

The children of working mothers reported being able to solve their own problems and bounce back from tough times better than the children of stay-at-home moms. “Because the mothers knew that they wouldn’t be there all the time, they had to give children the skills to solve problems,” says Lenehan.