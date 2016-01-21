Unmasking the “Dark Net” With Vocativ’s Mati Kochavi

An American dominatrix controls her male slave through Skype and social media. A group of young Swedes voluntarily implant microchips into their arms. Impoverished Filipinos force children into lucrative cybersex with foreigners, while Dutch engineers create a young digital avatar to catch them.

These are some of the global stories that have bubbled up from the deep web—the part of the Internet undetected by most search engines—into the cultural consciousness, and now to a Showtime docu-series, Dark Net, premiering January 21, about the promise and perils of lives lived online.

The program is the brainchild of Israeli technology entrepreneur Mati Kochavi, 53, and produced by his New York tech/media company Vocativ, a news site that finds stories by data mining the deep web, 80% of the Internet beyond the reach of regular search engines. Vocativ uses proprietary data software to target emerging movements and people at their epicenter.

Dark Net—executive produced by Vocativ’s Danna Rabin and Vivian Schiller and Part2 Productions’ David Shadrack Smith—highlights more fleshed out versions of those stories. Each episode features individuals viewers might identify with representing sectors of bigger trends that can affect our lives.

Vocativ’s Vivian Schiller, Mati Kochavi, and Danna Rabin Photo: Susan Karlin

“We’re trying to show where the deep web meets life and how technology is affecting our life,” says Kochavi. “I look at the deep web like the human unconscious, growing until it becomes part of physical life. The dark net isn’t the topic; it’s what’s happening in it, where ideas and concepts are evolving. You can find out where to buy a kidney or a weapon, but also see ideas, how they take shape, and shape our lives altogether. It’s not just individuals. Think of how easy it is for someone to take over a society by using technology.”

Consider the dominatrix and her submissive partner. “She controls him from a distance,” he says. “But what if it’s governments? What if it’s bad governments? Where is the data that’s about you and me? What do companies know about me, and what are they doing with it? Twenty percent of young Israel is already implanting chips in their bodies. The Jews in the Holocaust had numbers on their arms and kept saying, ‘How can I get rid of this number?’ And now they’re putting it back.”

Vocativ and Dark Net are modern iterations of Kochavi coming full circle from his original intention to become a history professor.