How Color Genomics Plans To Win Over Health Providers: A Decent Website

Elad Gil, Color Genomics’ CEO, doesn’t believe that his company will make money by jacking up the price of its genetic tests. Just a decade ago, it cost thousands of dollars for women to get tested for BRCA 1 and BRCA 2, the genes that are associated with breast and ovarian cancer. Color Genomics’ screening test is just $249.

Instead, Color Genomics, a startup founded by veterans of Twitter and Google, wants to win over patients and providers with its easy-to-use interface. On Wednesday, the company launched a new service for health providers to order, track, and view the results of a patients’ genetic test. By logging in to the website, physicians can check if the sample has arrived at Color Genomics’ Burlingame, California, lab, and whether the patient has connected with a genetic counselor to receive the results.

In the past, doctors would typically have needed to fill out an extensive family history for each patient as well as provide insurance information. The results would be shared via fax.

But now, doctors who order tests from Color Genomics can view the status of the test online. Moreover, the test is designed to be cheap enough that patients won’t need approval from their insurance provider–many payers will only cover the test if a person has a family member with cancer or a mutation–and can pay out of pocket. In addition, no patient family history is required.

Patients can also log in to the site and view a similar set of metrics as they await their results.

This kind of transparency when it comes to pricing, production, and logistics is uncommon in the field of lab testing. Test prices aren’t often shared; samples are occasionally misplaced; and studies have shown that doctors will occasionally forget to relay test results to patients.

“Our strategy is to take best practices from e-commerce sites and apply them to health care,” says Gil.