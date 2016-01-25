Powerhive Is Bringing Clean Energy To The Developing World–With Prepaid Solar

The remote village of Monomoni, Kenya, is too far from cities and too sparsely populated to be part of the national grid. Now, however, it’s possible for a family of cow herders or a small business to buy prepaid solar power through a mobile phone.

Powerhive, a startup that builds solar, mobile-connected microgrids–small utilities that are usually built to power around 200 homes–started testing their system in Monomoni in 2012, and began expanding to 100 more rural villages around the country last year, along with others in the rest of the underpowered world. The company raised $11 million in December, and just raised another $20 million to expand even more.

It’s one part of a quickly-growing industry that many believe may be the best way to bring electricity to the 1.3 billion people around the world who still don’t have it.

Having access to around-the-clock power can sometimes actually be cheaper than what the poorest people in the world spend on energy now–which is often more than people pay in the developed world. In rural Bangladesh, electricity costs an average of $2.30 a kilowatt hour; in Western Europe, it costs almost eight times less. In unelectrified parts of Kenya, keeping a handful of small electronics charged or a light burning is an ongoing, expensive job.

“In Kenya, people burn kerosene, and they’ll typically buy two to four batteries every two weeks to run a radio,” says Powerhive CEO Chris Hornor. “They’ll walk miles to charge a cell phone. They’re paying $6-7 a month on kerosene, candles, batteries and cell phone charging today in the places we work. We can deliver 24/7 A/C electricity, like you and I have in our house, for the same or less money. It’s just a much better deal for them.”

Microgrids are also cheaper than trying to install individual solar systems at every home or business. “If you have one shared system that’s larger, you have the ability for each individual customer to have more options,” he says. “If you can imagine if you’re at your house in California, and you wanted to plug in a a sewing machine and refrigerator and all this other stuff, if you wanted to have a solar system that would actually run all of that, that would be a pretty big system. And batteries on top of that would be really expensive.”

Other startups, like the Kenya-based M-KOPA, are focused on building home solar systems in remote areas, and letting customers pay for it slowly, in tiny increments. But by spreading power and cost over a couple of hundred homes, microgrid systems can be cheaper and a safer bet for investors, so the systems can scale more quickly. The microgrids also provide enough power that it’s possible to run bigger equipment; businesses can start to use more machinery and grow.