What Freelancers Should Know Before Filing Their Taxes This Year

It’s safe to say that most freelancers live in a constant state of dread and anxiety as we wait for pitches to be accepted, contracts to be approved, and checks to arrive in the mail. This time of year, however, can cause the most anxiety as federal tax returns can take away not only the joy in what we do, but much of our income from it.

Here are a few things you need to know to make tax season a little less painful.

While it might be tempting to save money by preparing your own taxes, things are a little more complicated for freelancers. According to Lauren Borden, a bookkeeper from Southampton, Pennsylvania, “Most of the tax-law changes will not affect freelancers this year, much like most of the public. However, some things are still the same: Just like a tax preparer wouldn’t do freelancing, I wouldn’t recommend a freelancer do his or her own taxes.”

She explains, “A freelancer (taxpayer) will be asked to provide basic financial records such as bank/credit card statements and any 1099-MISC forms to substantiate the reported activity. Good record keeping and early start to the tax preparation will be very important to make the filing process easy and surprise-free.”

And even if it’s your first year as a freelancer, don’t be surprised if you owe money. Snowe Saxman, an accountant from Lake Mary, Florida, says, “If you make a profit, you are responsible for paying self-employment taxes; 90% of freelancers are not aware this exists. In the beginning of business, many do not profit, so it doesn’t matter. However, the first year they do, they are hit with a much larger tax liability they did not plan for.”

Borden notes that when preparing your taxes, there are some easy deductions every freelancer can and should take—yet often forget. These include:

Office supplies

Cabs, subways, buses

Books, magazines, reference material

Telephone/Internet

Promotion

Office rent

Gas and electric

Memberships to professional organizations

Messengers, private mail carriers, postage

Business insurance

Tax preparation

Travel

Business meals and entertainment

Equipment

Software

Mortgage interest/taxes

Legal and professional fees

She also notes that The Freelancers Union has a truly ultimate guide to deductions that freelancers should explore to ensure they’re not missing any expenses that could be accounted for on their 2015 return. This list includes expenses that many freelancers may not know could be deducted, so it’s worth a look.