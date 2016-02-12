Find A Bug In A Tesla? You Could Get A Reward.

The rise of omnipresent computers in cars and home appliances will transform the way we live, but many of those devices are increasingly at risk of being hacked. And that has created plenty of business for bug catchers like Bugcrowd.

A security company that works with tech companies of all stripes, Bugcrowd essentially offers bug bounties–cash rewards to hackers and researchers who report vulnerabilities in their clients’ products. It is also on the leading edge of the new economy with clients that include Tesla Motors, Fitbit, and a number of Internet of Things vendors.

“There are bounties where people discovered they could access home security cameras,” Ellis told me over the phone from Australia, where the Sydney-born entrepreneur was visiting family.

Data provided by the company indicates that automobiles and motor services account for approximately 7% of its customers, with consumer products accounting for another 4%. Its non-tech customer base (which includes finance, health care, retail, and media) comes out to approximately 18.7%.

Companies offering monetary rewards for discovering security vulnerabilities is nothing new. A black market in “zero day exploits” has existed for years, where parties ranging from software companies to foreign intelligence services would offer payments to anyone who informed them of undisclosed security vulnerabilities or weak points. However, hobbled by complicated legal and ethical issues (Can you hack a company’s private systems to find vulnerabilities? Is a freelance researcher responsible if they unintentionally cause damage?), the field has had trouble mainstreaming.

That’s increasingly changing as a result of the growth of the tech industry. Bugcrowd raised a $6 million funding round in 2015; a rival company, HackerOne–whose work with GM was previously featured in Fast Company, raised $25 million last year. Both companies are pursuing a larger market: The massive range of security issues caused by the way mobile apps and tech products in general have invaded our daily lives.