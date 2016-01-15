These Are Wikipedia’s Most Edited Pages

In honor of its 15th birthday, Internet encyclopedia Wikipedia revealed the 15 most edited English pages in its history–and the number one slot goes to none other than former president George W. Bush, a contentious figure if there ever was one. In 2014, Bush’s entry was crowned the most controversial in the English Wikipedia.

The more than 5 million posts in the English Wikipedia have been edited over 800 million times, and Bush’s page clocks in at almost 46,000 edits in total. Close behind is the Wikipedia entry for the list of people involved with World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE), not exactly an obvious choice for second place. Other entries that made the cut–and are less unexpected–include pop culture icons (Michael Jackson and The Beatles), major religious figures (Jesus and the Catholic Church), and, of course, Barack Obama, the only other president to have held office since Wikipedia’s launch.

To nobody’s surprise, this list unfortunately hints at Wikipedia’s more limited representation of black history and women, a result of its editors heavily skewing male and white.

Below is the full list of Wikipedia’s most edited pages: