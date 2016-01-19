advertisement
23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki On How To “Manage Up”

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

We recently sat down with 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki at the Fast Company Innovation Festival to learn about how to have a more fulfilling and productive relationship with your boss. Watch the video above to learn how to ask for a raise, get a micromanager to back off, and invite more constructive feedback.

