With an estimated audience of 112 million people, it’s easy to understand why marketers spend so much money on commercials during the Super Bowl. The bar for entertainment has been raised with each passing year, and companies struggle to find ways to make their ads memorable. With only a few precious seconds to make an impression, its fairly easy to mess it up… and believe us, mistakes have been made. Watch our supercut of the worst Super Bowl commercials ever to marvel at these fumbles.