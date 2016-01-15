Sorry Human Models: Louis Vuitton’s Newest Face Is A Video Game Character

Louis Vuitton is pretty much winning the fashion campaign game right now: First, Jaden Smith dominates headlines as a model for Louis Vuitton’s spring-summer women’s wear line and now the fashion house has tapped a video game character as the face of its Series 4 collection.

Final Fantasy XIII’s popular pink-haired heroine Lightning has traded in her battle-ready armor and lethal gun-blade for a mini-skirt and clutch–a move that could very well piss off die-hard Final Fantasy fans, but one that Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière says is a natural match.

“It’s clear that the virtual aesthetic of video games is predominant in this collection. If we push the reflection about heroines, or what might constitute the nature of a woman whose actions can be so courageous that she becomes superior and iconic, it becomes obvious that a virtual entity integrates with the founding principles of the Maison,” Ghesquière says on Louis Vuitton’s site. “Lightning is the perfect avatar for a global, heroic woman and for a world where social networks and communications are now seamlessly woven into our life.”

Square Enix, the video game developer of the Final Fantasy franchise, released a statement, echoing Ghesquière and highlighting their strategy of market reach:

This collaboration embodies the shared values cherished by both Louis Vuitton and FINAL FANTASY; to preserve our traditions while constantly seeking out new and revolutionary ideas in order to deliver products of world-class quality. Under this philosophy we aim to bring a new value and new experiences to the world.

Check out more of Lightning’s campaign in the slide show above.