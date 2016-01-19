advertisement
Why GIFs Are The Future Of Communication

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Adam Liebsohn, the COO of Giphy, recently sat down with Fast Company senior editor Chuck Salter at the Fast Company Innovation Festival. Find out the fascinating origins of Giphy the company, and how it came out of a broader conversation about the role of language in distilling giant ideas. Liebsohn goes into fascinating detail about how they were able to grow their company based on consumer behavior, and Giphy’s plan for the future.

