Watch The COO Of Giphy Play An Impromptu Game Of Guess That GIF

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

GIFs are a new visual language, and nobody knows them better than Adam Leibsohn, the COO of GIF search engine Giphy. Watch him and Fast Company senior editor Chuck Salter do a lightning round of Guess That Gif at the recent Fast Company Innovation Festival. You’ll be amazed (and entertained).

