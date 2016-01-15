The Tabs Down Under: Let’s Dance (With Spiders)

It’s Friday again, and joining us today is Elmo Keep , who has written about transhumanists and tech weirdos for The Verge , The Awl , Motherboard , and others. But also, she is Australian, so today she’s going to catch us up on lurking horrors, antipodean and otherwise.

Hello and good afternoon, Elmo Keep here. I bring word from my home country of Australia, where English is utilised correctly and everyone enjoys universal health care without the country falling to communism. Also where kangaroos commit necrophilia, but that’s not something you should worry about. Rusty is so unimaginably lazy that he’s taken the day off, and that is something you should worry about, because now here I am.

There was no shortage of beautifully observed tributes this week after the untimely ascension of the man who fell to Earth, not the least of which was the ABC’s commemoration of the video for “Let’s Dance,” filmed in a pub in the remote town of Carinda, in northern New South Wales. Population: 194.

Bowie had traveled extensively in Australia in the ‘80s and found its entrenched racism troubling: “As much as I love this country, it’s probably one of the most racially intolerant in the world, well in line with South Africa,” he said, which could just as easily be said in 2016 as it was in 1983. At The Guardian, Stan Grant wrote about what it meant to him to see indigenous faces on MTV:

“Remember, this was 1983. We were virtually invisible, black faces were rare on our screens. I can’t overstate how stunning it was to see Aboriginal people in a film clip, with David Bowie.”

Go well, Starman.

In the news outside of Prison Island, Holly Wood dared to point out that some men in Silicon Valley who loudly claim to advocate on behalf of women in tech might not actually be doing that, at all. Technology Man Jason Calcanis helpfully suggested that women being harassed online should deal with it by engaging the police, or arming themselves. That seems like a very good and sensible answer that does not in any way further prove the point of the original essay. It’s definitely a better answer than, say, a huge well-funded platform finding ways to remedy threats of violence. Tangentially related: “malevolent self-hating weirdo” throws epic tantrum. Someone alert the President!

Speaking of clowns, have you ever wanted to get into clown dating? The app that will kill Tinder has finally arrived, you heard it here first, VCs!