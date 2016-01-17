SpaceX Rocket Makes Rough Landing On Drone Ship, First Stage Leg Breaks

Update 2:08 p.m.: SpaceX reports that the rocket first stage successfully navigated to the drone ship, but it was a hard landing that broke one of the rocket’s landing legs.

Update 10:34 p.m.: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted video this evening showing the rocket’s landing attempt. In a tweet, he wrote, “Falcon lands on drone ship, but the lockout collet doesn’t latch on one the four legs, causing it” to topple and explode.

The Falcon 9’s first-stage landing attempt.

Update 3:30 p.m: In two tweets afterwards, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote that it’s “Definitely harder to land on a ship. Similar to an aircraft carrier vs land: much smaller target area, that’s also translating & rotating. However, that was not what prevented it being good. Touchdown speed was ok, but a leg lockout didn’t latch, so it tipped over after landing.”

Today, at 1:42 p.m. EST, SpaceX will make its fourth attempt to launch, and then land, its Falcon 9 rocket on an at-sea platform.

The launch will take place at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. The goal is to land the rocket’s first stage on a so-called “drone ship” known as “Just Read the Instructions.”

Each of the company’s three previous planned attempts to land the rocket at sea had failed, some in spectacular explosions, some in oh-so-close misses, and one when the rocket exploded before it could be brought back for landing.

Last month, for the first time, SpaceX successfully landed the Falcon 9 after launch, returning it to terra firma.