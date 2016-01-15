This New Site May Finally Make The Smartphone A Must-Have Tool For Voting

Buying books, records, and other products based on the recommendations of people in your social circle has long been standard. Now, the online petition service Change.org wants to adopt that approach to how you vote and pick your favored political candidates.

They just launched a new mobile-friendly site, called Change Politics, that provides users with a nicely designed version of their local ballot, and also adds endorsements from friends, media figures, and advocacy groups. It also allows users to ask questions of the candidates directly, says Change.org.

Change Politics helps voters “engage directly with the candidates in the lead-up to the election, and shift influence in elections from parties and paid ads, to individuals’ trusted personal networks,” according to the group’s blog.

Call it “social voting” or whatever you want, but the idea makes sense. Many voters go into the voting booth with almost no real knowledge about the majority of candidates or policy initiatives. On many, they may recognize a familiar last name, or remember an attack ad they saw.

With all the endorsements and background information users collect at Change Politics, they can build a personal “ballot guide” that they can take with them into the voting booth on a smartphone.

More informed votes has to be a good thing–with the caveat that voters don’t just go along with what their friends or favorite media figures are doing. Hopefully voters will weigh influencers based on their arguments for voting one way or another.

Change.org founder and CEO Ben Rattray says Change Politics has a chance of reengineering politics in the way that apps, like Uber, have revolutionized other industries.