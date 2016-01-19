What The Interview Process Is Like At Google, Apple, Amazon, And Other Tech Companies

A record 78% of hiring managers anticipate more hiring in the first half of 2016 compared to the second half of 2015, according to the latest report from career site Dice. That means there are plenty of openings to fill that accommodate a range of seekers from entry-level to executive. CareerBuilder reports that over 100 occupations in the U.S. currently have more job postings than actual hires month over month. Combined, these two factors make it a great time to be looking for a job.

Unfortunately, even that level of demand isn’t making the time to hire a qualified candidate any shorter. For those about to embark on a search, expect it to take a long time. In fact, the average interview process now takes 23 days, up from 13 days four years ago, according to a recent report from Glassdoor Economic Research.

Why is it taking so long? Glassdoor’s research indicates that location, the size of the company, and more rigorous screening processes factor into the length of time it takes to get an offer. Ironically, tech jobs–among the most in-demand this year–have longer waits than average. Software engineers can expect their interview process to take more than a month (35 days), according to Glassdoor. App developers and product engineers come in close behind with 28 days of interviewing.

If it’s exhausting just reading about the time it takes to be “on” for a potential employer, it’s about to get worse. The researchers of GetVoIP, a cloud communication adviser, did an analysis of the hiring process for a software engineer position at 13 popular tech companies that had at least 100 reviews on Glassdoor to identify trends in the overall experience.

The companies included:

IBM

Intel

Cisco

Microsoft

Facebook

Google

Apple

Yelp

Yahoo

Uber

LinkedIn

Amazon

Twitter

Alex Heinz, who does community outreach at GetVoIP, tells Fast Company, “We placed the most emphasis on interviews posted in the past two years (2014–2015), though we realize that the interviews could have been conducted at an earlier date and posted about later.” He also pointed out that companies such as HP, Samsung, or Dell might have been interesting to include, but weren’t. “There wasn’t enough information available for us to feel confident about their hiring processes,” he says.