7 Ways To Get Over A Winter Slump

While the concept of “Blue Monday”—typically the third Monday in January— as being the most depressing day of the year might not be scientifically proven, let’s face it: January and February can be a drag. Winter stretches ahead for weeks and, in many places, it’s so cold you don’t want to go outside.

The combination can be enough to get anyone down. If you’ve got a case of the winter doldrums, use these tips to feel better and rekindle your energy and creativity.

Andy Eninger, program director at The Second City Works, the business training arm of the famed Chicago comedy theater The Second City, works with business clients to help them be more creative and engaging using comedy and improvisation techniques. He finds they often make one rookie error when they’re starting out: They don’t bring a sweater.

“One of the things that we’ve noticed, especially when we’re coaching, is speakers want to dress really cute. It works against them because their arms are cold, so they’re hunched forward. That’s the first impression that people see when they step up,” Eninger says.

While it’s a simple fix, he advises people to dress for warmth. If permitted and safe, bring a space heater into the workspace. Create an environment where you’re going to be comfortable and not distracted by how cold you are, he says.

Staying indoors during winter’s daylight hours can lead to a reduction in Vitamin D and generally make us feel less energetic, says Nicki Nance, PhD, who teaches human services and counseling at Beacon College. If you can’t get outdoors a few times a day, then try to sit near a window whenever you can to catch some rays that way. “If you are prone to Seasonal Affective Disorder, look into special lights that you can use at work,” she says.

In January, your food choices are likely different than they are during the rest of the year, says health coach Dillan DiGiovanni. You may have indulged in rich, fatty foods during the holidays, which may make you feel lethargic. If you then began dieting as part of a New Year’s resolution, such dramatic food changes can have an impact on your energy levels, Nance adds.