Sean Penn Breaks His Silence on Controversial Interview With El Chapo

In the wake of his highly controversial interview with Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, Sean Penn is speaking out on 60 Minutes, saying, “my article has failed.”

Back in early October, Penn secretly met with then-fugitive El Chapo in Mexico for an exclusive Rolling Stone interview that was published January 9, the day after El Chapo was re-captured by Mexican authorities. However, what was meant to underscore the U.S.’s flaws in its War on Drugs has turned into a legal and ethical disaster. It’s unlikely Penn will face charges for concealing a fugitive, but he could be subpoenaed or called in for questioning by U.S. or Mexican investigators.

But it seems Penn isn’t so much concerned with dealing with the authorities as he is with how the dialogue around the conversation he was attempting to spark has shifted. In an excerpt from an upcoming interview with Charlie Rose on 60 Minutes, Penn explains his intention for the article and debunks a few theories:

“There is this myth about the visit that we made, my colleagues and I, with El Chapo that it was, as the attorney general in Mexico is quoted ‘essential to his capture’–we had met with him many week earlier…in a place nowhere near where he was captured.”

Charlie Rose: Do you believe that the Mexican government released this, in part, because they wanted to see you blamed and to put you at risk?

Penn: Yes.

Rose: They wanted to encourage the cartel to put you in their crosshairs?