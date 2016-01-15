Uber Will Pay $7.6 Million Fine For Failing To Share Data

Uber has agreed to pay the state of California $7.6 million for failing to share enough data about the trips users have taken using the service, reports the Wall Street Journal . In 2015, a California judge ruled that Uber violated state rules as a transportation network company by not providing data on the number of trips by zip code, information about accidents during trips, information about how many of its vehicles were wheelchair accessible, and information about how much riders paid.

The judge originally set the fine at $7.3 million, but the company appealed to The California Public Utilities Commission. This week, the commission ruled that Uber had indeed violated state laws and found the company in contempt. It not only upheld the fine, but raised it by $300,000.

In a statement emailed to the Wall Street Journal, Uber said it has given California all the information that has been requested.

This isn’t the first time Uber has gotten into hot water with the state of California. Last year the district attorneys of Los Angeles and San Francisco sued Uber, alleging the company misled riders to believe that it had screened out drivers with criminal records.